Delhi stand-off continues, Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia to meet L-G Anil Baijal today

Two days after the Supreme Court verdict in the matter regarding the powers of the Lieutenant Governor over the elected government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will today call on Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to discuss the situation arising out of the top court’s verdict. This will be the first meeting between Kejriwal and the L-G after the apex court delivered its judgment on who holds the power to administer and govern the national capital.

“The Chief Minister and the deputy CM will meet the L-G tomorrow (Friday) to discuss the Supreme Court’s verdict,” an official said.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the ‘power to govern Delhi lies with the Council of Ministers’ and that the L-G can’t act as an obstructionist. The court had said that ‘ministers don’t require the concurrence of the L-G’ but need to communicate the L-G about the decisions.

But the relationship between Kejriwal-led AAP government and bureaucrats strained further when an order issued by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stating that the power to transfer and post officers will be given by the CM and his Cabinet was returned after bureaucrats refused to accept it and termed it illegal.

On Thursday, the principal secretary (services) refused to issue any such order empowering ministers to transfer the officials, prompting Kejriwal to say this will have serious implications and amounts to contempt of the court. Sisodia said that they are consulting lawyers to discuss the further course of action to deal with the situation.

After the top court’s order, the AAP government is arguing that the court has made the Home Ministry’s 2015 notification which transferred the power to transfer officials under the L-G domain infructuous and the quashing of the order by a division bench is just a technicality. But senior officials are of the view that since the matter is being heard by a division bench, it is not possible to issue such an order. They said that unless the court strikes down the MHA order, they can’t issue an order bringing Services under the Delhi government.

On Thursday, Kejriwal sent a letter to the L-G highlighting excerpts from the SC’s order. He said that the as per the court’s order, the L-G’s concurrence will not be required on any matter and executive powers related to the ‘Services’ lies with the democratically elected government. He threatened that if files related to the Services are placed before the L-G office and he acts, it will be clearly contempt of the court.

“I wish to bring to your kind notice two specific issues adjudged by Hon’ble Supreme Court–L-G’s concurrence would now not be required on any matter and executive powers related to Services lies with Council of Ministers,” his letter reads.

“I am sure Hon’ble L-G will never like to knowingly commit contempt of Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the CM added.

Later in the evening, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the ‘presumption’ that the Supreme Court order has given the administration of Services to the Delhi government would be ‘wholly erroneous’. He noted that the order says Delhi can’t compare itself at par with other states and, therefore, “any presumption that the administration of the Union Territory cadre of services has been decided in favour of the Delhi government will be wholly erroneous.”

The Services department has been a bone of contention between the CM and L-G ever since Kejriwal became the CM of Delhi for the second time in February 2015. The controversy started when the L-G appointed principal secretary (power) Shakuntala Gamlin as an interim chief secretary in the absence of KK Sharma. This order invited sharp criticism from Kejriwal and his Cabinet who termed the L-G’s order illegal.

Again in August 2016, the L-G again replaced two senior officials – PWD Secretary Sarvagya Srivastava and Health secretary Tarun Seem with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Chandraker Bharti without consulting the CM. That time too, the AAP had crticised the L-G for interfering in the government’s domain. This was followed by series of CBI raids at CM’s office and other AAP leaders including ministers and arrest of CM’s principal secretary Rajendra Kumar.