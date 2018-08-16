Delhi Government sends notice to school after boy lost part of finger

DCPCR (ANI)

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has come down heavily on St. Columba’s School after a sixth standard student lost a part of his finger in the institution’s premises. Taking cognizance of the case, the commission has issued a notice to the school directing them to state the sequence of events on an affidavit, along with the names of persons involved and of those who accompanied the child to the hospital.

In the notice to the principal, the child right’s body has asked the school to describe the reasons behind occurrence of the incident and those for delay in providing adequate medical attention. The institution has also been asked to furnish its existing plan of action to deal with similar occurrences and details of action taken against those responsible.

Putting the onus of the child’s well being on the school, the commission has also asked them to submit details of steps taken to mitigate the damage caused to the student’s physical and psychological health. The school has been given time till 23 August to furnish the details.

The incident took place last week on 10 August when the student was allegedly pushed by two of his seniors following an altercation, which led to his hand being caught in a hinge. Parents of the student have accused the school of negligence saying neither was the child taken to a hospital and nor were they informed about the severity of his injury. They have also alleged that the severed part of his finger was misplaced by the school’s nurse and was finally found after they questioned the school in the regard.

Principal of St. Columba’s School, Bro E L Miranda, in a written statement, assured all possible assistance to the parents. The school has also set up a committee to probe the matter.