Delhi government seeks legal advice on minimum wages verdict

The Delhi government on Sunday said it is seeking legal advice on the further course of action after the Delhi High Court quashed its notification on minimum wages. Expressing his disappointment over the Court’s decision, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that the government is studying the verdict and “will arrive at a conclusion on how to ensure the implementation of revised higher minimum wages” for workers in all categories.

“I have convened a meeting of the Labour Department on Monday to decide the future course of action, including the next legal remedy available to the government,” Rai said.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday quashed two notifications, issued last year by the Delhi Government, relating to revision of minimum wages for all classes of workmen in all scheduled employments by calling it “completely flawed”.

“The constitution of the committee was completely flawed and its advice was not based on relevant material and suffers from non-application of mind,” the bench said while setting aside the Delhi government notification setting up the advisory panel on minimum wages.

“The government’s decision based on such advice is in violation of statutory provision, principles of natural justice, denies fair representation to the employers as well as the employees… in fact it is even without any effort to gather relevant material and information,” the bench had said.