Delhi government seeks details of all contractual staff

The Labour Department of the Delhi government has directed various departments to furnish details of contractual employees engaged directly or through contractors.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 4, 2018 7:24 PM
“In the order, we have been asked to provide details of the contractual employees, including their names, designations and monthly wages,” a government official told IANS on Saturday.

The order, directed to all the principal secretaries and secretaries, was issued late last month after a meeting of Delhi Contract Labour Advisory Board.

“The members of the board wanted to have the information of all the contractual employees engaged directly or through contractors in departments under Delhi government,” he said.

