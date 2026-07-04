Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday (July 4) ordered the rollback of the work‑from‑home (WFH) arrangement and restored revised office timings after the state government judged that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East had abated. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the WFH mandate for Wednesdays and Saturdays will be withdrawn and a formal order would be issued the same day, signalling a return toward normal operations across most government departments.

“Now that the geopolitical situation has practically normalised, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved withdrawal of Work from Home on Wednesdays & Saturdays. The order will be issued today,” the Delhi CMO said in a statement. The decision reflects the government’s assessment that the external security pressures that prompted earlier austerity and fuel‑saving measures have eased sufficiently to allow employees back to offices on those two days.

Delhi CMO says, "Now that the geopolitical situation has practically normalised, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved withdrawal of Work from Home on Wednesdays & Saturdays. The order will be issued today. And ⁠staggered timings for GNCTD have been revised to 10 am to 6:30 am… pic.twitter.com/RRpGkAA8sM — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Revised timings retained for GNCTD; MCD hours unchanged

Alongside the WFH rollback, the government revised staggered office timings for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). GNCTD offices will now operate from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue with its existing schedule of 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. Officials said staggered timings remain in place to ease traffic congestion and manage commuting flows even as normal attendance resumes.

Austerity measures/call and their aims

The rollback reverses measures announced in May 2026, when Chief Minister Rekha Gupta introduced a package of administrative steps designed to conserve fuel, reduce pollution and limit non-essential travel amid heightened global uncertainty connected to the conflict in West Asia. Those measures included WFH two days a week for government staff, the “Metro Monday” push for ministers and senior officials to use public transport, a one‑year freeze on official foreign travel for ministers and officers, and a six‑month ban on purchases of new petrol, diesel, Compressed Natural Gas, (CNG) or hybrid vehicles for the Delhi government fleet.

CM Gupta had also appealed to citizens to observe periodic “No Vehicle Days” and encouraged courts and educational institutions to maximise online hearings and lectures to reduce traffic and fuel usage. Officials framed these steps as temporary, proportional responses to a period of heightened risk and global volatility.

Restoring normalcy while keeping traffic measures

While withdrawing the WFH days, the state has retained the staggered timing format for GNCTD to manage peak traffic and maintain some of the congestion‑relief benefits achieved earlier. Government sources noted that the staggered schedule helps reduce commuter crowding and supports smoother transport operations across the city.

“The move balances the need to return to regular office functioning with the advantages of staggered hours in handling urban traffic,” an official said.

A formal government order implementing the withdrawal of Wednesday and Saturday WFH was expected to be issued shortly after the CMO announcement. Departments were advised to align rosters and update staff communications to reflect the revised GNCTD timings. The MCD’s schedule will remain unchanged, and municipal employees are to continue working the 8:30 am to 5:00 pm shift.

The rollback comes as authorities weigh the twin priorities of administrative efficiency and civic management. Restoring in‑person attendance for two additional days will help resume full‑scale service delivery across departments in the national capital, while the staggered timing retains an element of demand management for city transport and infrastructure.

Review of fuel prices possible in 2–3 months if low crude persists

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier said that state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) could reconsider petrol and diesel rates in the next two to three months if Brent crude stays around current lower levels, but an immediate price cut is unlikely. He noted refiners are still processing high-cost crude bought during the West Asia conflict and carrying cumulative under‑recoveries of roughly Rs 2.19 lakh crore, meaning savings from the recent drop in international oil prices have yet to reach retail pumps.

Hardeep Puri explained that refineries typically buy crude about two months before processing it, so petrol and diesel currently sold at pumps were refined from April–May purchases made when oil, freight and war‑risk insurance costs were elevated. Fuels refined from cheaper crude bought now will enter the market only after the expensive stocks are processed, so sustained lower crude over the coming months would be the trigger for OMCs to justify reducing retail prices.