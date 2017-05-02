Delhi government puts on hold directive to install air purifiers in schools

The DoE had sent a letter to schools on April 26 asking o them to install air-purifiers so as to ensure students don’t face health hazards due to air pollution. (PTI)

The Delhi government today decided to keep in abeyance its directive to schools in the city to install air purifiers for comabting air pollution. The Directorate of Education (DoE), however, did not specify any reason for suspending the directive within few days of issuing it. The decision comes in the backdrop of few schools raising concern that the “massive” exercise could cost them a lot of money.

The DoE had sent a letter to schools on April 26 asking o them to install air-purifiers so as to ensure students don’t face health hazards due to air pollution. “The directive has been kept in abeyance with immediate effect,” a fresh communciation sent to schools today reads.

In the April-26 directive, the DoE had also asked school heads to create awareness among students about adverse impact of indiscriminate burning of firecrackers on public health. “The ambient air quality of Delhi needs to be improved. In view of the gravity of harm to human health due to inferior ambient air quality, schools should take action to install air filters as per need,” the previous communication had said.

The schools were also asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days. Asked about reasons behind suspending the notice, DoE officials chose not to comment.