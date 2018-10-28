Delhi government planning to conduct measles-rubella vaccination campaign in its schools

The Delhi government is planning to conduct a vaccination campaign in its schools in January to eliminate measles and control rubella.

The measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign will be conducted within a period of three to four weeks starting from January 16, 2019.

“All children aged nine months to less than 15 years will be provided with an additional dose of MR Vaccine, regardless of previous vaccination status or history of measles/rubella-like illness,” the government said in a letter to its schools.

Under the MR campaign, the departments of health and education are partnering so as students and teachers of all the schools of Delhi actively participate in the programme.

“This will include orientation for officers, principals, teachers and students by experts of the Health Department. Vaccination will be conducted in the schools during the first two weeks and later on in the community through outreach session,” the letter said.

The school heads have been asked to assign teachers to help organise and conduct immunisation sessions in the school and coordinate with health workers to conduct the vaccination sessions during school timings.

“Ensure that students come to school after the breakfast on the date of vaccination. If needed, timings of Mid Day Meal may be adjusted accordingly. Also ensure that teachers crosscheck left thumb marking of all vaccinated children,” the letter further said.