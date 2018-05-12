Delhi government orders to stop ration for those who didn’t avail it for 3 months

The direction was issued after the department’s data showed that around 4 lakh ration card holders did not collect their ration for two months.

The Delhi government has ordered that distribution of ration to those who did not avail it for three consecutive months, from January to March, be stopped till they get their verification done by food and supply officers (FSOs). The government’s food supplies and consumer affairs department has directed officials to hold a special drive for “detailed verification” of beneficiaries who have not availed rations from fair price shops in their areas for the three consecutive months.

FSOs have been directed to continue with their “statutory duties” for addition and deletion of names of beneficiaries in existing cards, and issuance, cancellation and modification of ration cards, an official said. In March, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had directed officials to stop the cancellation of existing ration cards and immediately, put on hold the process of making new ones till further orders. The direction was issued after the department’s data showed that around 4 lakh ration card holders did not collect their ration for two months.

The official said, “The special drive is being conducted for detailed verification of beneficiaries who did not turn up to avail their entitled ration for three consecutive months, from January to March, and their distribution of ration be stopped from May, till they get verified from the respective FSOs.” However, the department said after verification, if a ration card holder is found to be “genuine”, then it must be ensured that no inconvenience is caused to them and they get ration immediately.

The Lt Governor’s office and the AAP government were at loggerheads on distribution of ration through electronic point of sale (e-PoS) devices earlier this year. Last month, Hussain had accused Food Commissioner Mohanjeet Singh of “disobeying” L-G Anil Baijal’s order and issuing directions for the continuation of e-PoS system for ration distribution. Baijal had on April 16 directed suspension of e-POS after irregularities were found. But, according to the minister, the new Food Commissioner had issued orders for continuing it.