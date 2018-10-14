Delhi government launches Chief Minister’s Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme

The Delhi government Saturday announced a fellowship programme that seeks to attract young leaders across the country to work with it on addressing some of the most pressing urban challenges.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted about the Chief Minister’s Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme and even shared an advertisement about it.

“Thrilled to announce the launch of Delhi CM’s Urban Leaders Fellowship Programme. If you r young professional, under 35 yrs age, have a dream to contribute for India, we invite you to work with us in #DelhiGovernanceRevolution,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The deadline for receiving applications will end on November 4, he said.

The fellowship provides a unique opportunity to young leaders across India to work within the Delhi government to address some of the most pressing urban challenges in India, the advertisement reads.

The programme aims to attract youth who are “passionate about public service and are willing to work for two years,” it said.

Fellows will be assigned to work with ministers or senior officials across various departments of the Delhi government such as education, health, water, transport, art and culture.

“Remuneration of Rs 1.25 lakh per month will be provided to Fellows (20 positions) an Rs 75,000 per month to Associate Fellows (10 positions),” the advertisement said.