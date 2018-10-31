Delhi government “fully prepared” to combat air pollution, says Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, while addressing reporters here, said the government is fully prepared to combat the rising pollution. (ANI)

The Delhi government Wednesday said it is “fully prepared” to combat the deteriorating air quality in the city with an emergency plan and implement the odd-even scheme when needed. Delhi’s air quality turned ‘severe’ on Tuesday for the first time this season with stubble burning intensifying in neighbouring states, prompting authorities to adopt measures like ban on construction activities and closure of some industries for the first ten days on November when the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, while addressing reporters here, said the government is fully prepared to combat the rising pollution. “The Delhi government is fully prepared to take measures as per Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including the odd-even scheme are concerned. We will take them when needed,” Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister said.

The GRAP is an emergency plan implemented to combat pollution from October 15. The plan includes measures depending upon the air quality of the city.

The minister said they have received no official communication from the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) regarding regulation of private vehicles. There are a total of 35 lakh private vehicles in the Delhi-NCR. In 2016, the odd-even scheme was enforced twice – January 1-15 and April 15-30 -in the city when vehicles having odd and even numbers were allowed to ply on alternate days.