Delhi government forms committee for wi-fi project

The Delhi government has formed an 11-member Specification Committee for its much-awaited project of providing free wi-fi facility at public places across the city. “Keeping in view of specialised nature of the wi-fi project which requires the inputs of various stakeholders from the field, the PWD constituted a Specification Committee for the wi-fi project in Delhi,” said a Delhi government order issued earlier this week. The Committee constitutes representatives from Delhi Police, PWD, Power, Home and the IT Departments.

Providing free wi-fi facility at public places was one of the key poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party government which came in power in 2015. A pilot project on the same was launched in 2016 but had failed.

The Delhi government in the 2018-19 budget has earmarked Rs 100 crore for free wi-fi access across the city. Last year, the Delhi government had revised the deadline for creating free wi-fi hotspots and the first phase of the project was to be launched by March this year.