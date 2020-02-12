Delhi government formation: AAP MLAs meeting at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence today to pick legislature party leader

According to a PTI report, the Aam Aadmi Party was considering two dates for Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony -- February 14 and 16.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party’s newly-elected MLAs at his residence here on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said. At the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am, the MLAs will choose the AAP’s Legislature Party leader, Rai told PTI on Tuesday.
Another AAP leader said the party was considering two dates for the chief minister’s oath-taking ceremony — February 14 and 16. The Ramlila Maidan was being considered as the probable venue for the ceremony, he said, adding that a grand event was being planned. However, the final call regarding the venue was yet to be taken, the AAP leader said.
After the selection of the Legislature Party leader, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will be apprised of it. Thereafter, a notification will be issued.
The AAP stormed back to power in the national capital on Tuesday, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly.
