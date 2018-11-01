Delhi government floats tenders for CCTV cameras, vehicle tracking system in DTC buses

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot termed the move as a big step forward in making buses the “safest” public transport system in the country. (IE)

The Delhi government Thursday floated tenders for installing CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in about 5,000 DTC and cluster buses, a move aimed at strengthening safety of passengers, especially women. Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot termed the move as a big step forward in making buses the “safest” public transport system in the country. “After careful detailing and system design, Delhi govt has today floated tenders for installation of CCTVs, Panic buttons and GPS in all DTC and Cluster buses,” he tweeted.

As per the request for proposal document, the initiative of installing internet protocol based CCTV cameras (three in each bus) will provide prompt integrated emergency services for public safety and security to all commuters. To achieve this objective, IP based cameras will be installed in 5,000 ( five per cent more or less) of DTC and cluster scheme buses, the proposal document said. Each bus will be equipped with four panic buttons, GPS, screens to telecast the output from the cameras, it said.

The video file in real time will be accessed from any location including the bus depots and command centre of the Transport department. Also, a two-way audio system will be installed that could be used for communication between the bus driver and the command centre as and when required, said the document. A pre-bid meeting will be held with interested parties on November 12, a senior Transport department official said.