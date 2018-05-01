Delhi government employees carry out protest march on Labour Day

Members of Indian Federation of Trade Unions take part in a protest march on Labour Day in New Delhi. (PTI)

Scores of employees of the Delhi government today took out a peaceful march with black bands on their mouths to protest against non-regularisation of contractual workers. The march was held under the aegis of Joint Council of All Employees Organisations Delhi on the occasion of the International Labour Day. It started from the Vidhansabha Metro Station and concluded at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Later, the Council members submitted memorandum to the offices of L-G, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Labour Commissioner with regard to their demands.

Sandeep Kapoor, the general secretary of the Council, said that hundreds of employees working in various departments of the Delhi government participated in the protest march which mainly focused on the demands of contractual workers this year. Among the demands being raised by Council are regularisation of contractual workers, equal pay for equal work in line with verdict of the Supreme Court and doing away of discrimination with contractual workers.

Kapoor said that the Joint Council has already requested all concerned authorities on these demands pertaining to contractual employees. Meanwhile, several trade unions held a public meeting outside the Town Hall in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on the occasion of the International Labour Day. All India Trade Union Congress and several other trade unions including AITUC, CITU, AICCTU participated in the meeting.