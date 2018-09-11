Delhi government claims doorstep delivery of services scheme got ‘massive response’

The Delhi government Tuesday claimed its doorstep delivery of services scheme got a “massive response” from people on the second consecutive day.

An official said that over 3,300 calls were received overnight at the call centre set up to facilitate the scheme between 10 pm on Monday to 10 am on Tuesday.

According to an official figure, applicants placed more requests pertaining to the Transport Department of the Delhi government.

As many as 59 requests were received for driving licence and other services till 2 pm Tuesday. During this period, 54 requests were made pertaining to the Revenue Department.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the scheme under which Delhiites can avail 40 services, including driving licence, ration card, caste and marriage registration certificates, at their doorstep.

“By 5 pm on Tuesday, the total number of calls connected was 13,783. Out of these 4,758 calls were answered by the executive handling the call centre,” the government said in a statement.

It stated the rest of the calls were on waiting line and were being called back. SMS were sent to 8,101 callers, whose calls were not answered and are in the process of being called back.

It also stated that the chief minister has directed to add more operators and lines from tomorrow.

“The number of operators would be 150 and phone lines will be 200 from Tuesday,” the statement stated.