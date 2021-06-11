Delhi government, Centre spar over ration delivery, One Nation-One Ration card

Manish Sisodia questioned that if pizzas can be delivered at home, why can Delhi government deliver ration at people's doorsteps.

After Covid vaccines and medical oxygen, the Delhi government and Centre are now stacked against each other over doorstep ration delivery and the One Nation One Ration card system. While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that the BJP stands for “Bharatiya Jhagada Party”, the Centre alleged that the Delhi government is under control of the ration mafia, an allegation which was thrown back to the BJP by the AAP.

“BJP means – Bhartiya Jhagda Party. The people of the country are fed up with such a central government that abuses the state governments. Providing ration to the homes of the poor is an act of virtue but the Union Minister abuses us,” said Sisodia.

He said that the Centre does not act until the Supreme Court asks it to work. “Modi government did not work without the scolding by SC! Oxygen supply improved after SC’s scolding, the board exams were cancelled only after the matter went to the court, agreed to give vaccines after SC’s rebuke. Instead of working, Union ministers abuse Kejriwal ji and state governments,” said Sisodia.

BJP का मतलब है-Bhartiya Jhagda Party देश के लोग ऐसी केंद्र सरकार से तंग आ चुके है जो राज्य सरकारों को गाली देती है। गरीबों के घर राशन पहुँचाना पुण्य का काम लेकिन केंद्रीय मंत्री गाली देते है। BJP का नाम 'Bhartiya Jhagda Party' होना चाहिए- Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/1C79wM7ZpK — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 11, 2021

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Arvind Kejriwal is talking about home delivery of ration at a time when he failed to provide oxygen to the people of Delhi. “The Delhi government is under the control of the ration mafia,” he said.

Responding to his remark, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that people want to see a Union government which takes states along and not one that keeps abusing the states. “Today people want to see such leadership at the centre which, instead of abusing and fighting with the state governments all day, takes everyone along. The country will progress when 130 crore people, all the state governments and the Center work together as Team India. So much abusing is not good,” said Kejriwal.

The relationship between the Centre and Delhi government grew bitter recently after CM Kejriwal and Dy CM Sisodia’s persistent attack against the Centre over lack of oxygen and vaccines in the national capital.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also slammed the Delhi government for not implementing the One Nation-One Ration card scheme. “If Delhi CM is concerned about welfare of the poor, and does not want any credit, will he care to explain why he refuses to implement the One Nation One Ration Card in Delhi? What national interest is he looking to serve by delaying relief and succour to the poor?” said Pradhan.

Pradhan alleged that Delhi CM is fearing and avoiding transparency as ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ is a data-driven, transparent technology for ensuring nationwide food security.

One Nation One Ration Card is a technology & data-driven and transparent system for ensuring nation-wide food security. Why is Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal fearing and avoiding transparency? — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 11, 2021

“The pandemic has time and again exposed the shrewdly crafted optics around @ArvindKejriwal’s hyped governance model. The doorstep delivery of ration is nothing other than a white-collar loot & a sham floated by the CM to make another excuse for running away from responsibility,” he said.

Delhi government has been constantly under attack by the BJP as PDS ration meant for free distribution was found rotting in many government schools where the grains were stored.