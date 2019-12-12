Delhi government carried out drone survey in unauthorised colony: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri said the DDA was in the process of preparing Master Plan 2041 for Delhi. (IE photo)

The Delhi government has carried out a drone survey in an unauthorised colony and is exploring the possibility of delineating boundaries of unauthorised colonies, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was in the process of preparing the Master Plan 2041 for Delhi. “Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had informed in January, 2019, that they have got a drone survey done of one unauthorised colony, namely Vikas Vihar, and are exploring possibility of delineating boundaries of unauthorised colonies in Delhi by using drone-based survey,” Puri said.

The minister said ‘land’ and ‘colonisation’ were state subjects. Therefore, he added, it was up to the respective state governments to decide about the process and use of technology, including drone technology, for purposes like checking unauthorised colonies, prevent illegal construction and demarcation of areas. Puri said the DDA was in the process of preparing Master Plan 2041 for Delhi.

Also read| ‘Trust your Modi’: At Jharkhand rally, PM’s message to Assam protesters on Citizenship Amendment Bill



As a part of this process, the DDA intended to undertake a detailed aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone-captured geographic information system (GIS) mapping of existing land use and building use in the city. The DDA has invited request for proposal (RFP) in this regard, he said.