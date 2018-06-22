Delhi government asks schools to observe International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

“The UN General Assembly passed a resolution in December 1987 proclaiming June 26 of each year as the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’. (Source: PTI)

The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. “The UN General Assembly passed a resolution in December 1987 proclaiming June 26 of each year as the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’. Schools must organise various activities to mark the day,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a communication to schools.

The awareness programmes in schools suggested by the DoE include public meetings among target groups vulnerable to drug abuse and HIV (street children, jail inmates, truck drivers, slum dwellers), seminars on drug abuse and trafficking, workshops to evolve new coordinated strategies for supply reduction and demand reduction by various enforcement agencies and NGOs, exhibition on drug abuse, display and distribution of banners, posters and pamphlets.

“Some of the activities being organised on the occasion of June 26 may continue for a fortnight as many schools remain closed on the date due to summer vacation,” it added.