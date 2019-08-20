Delhi government asks schools to generate awareness among students about water conservation

Recent studies and reports by various agencies and institutes have indicated scarcity of water resource is increasing day by day in most parts of the country (Representational image)

The Delhi government has directed schools in the national capital to conduct awareness activities for students on water scarcity and importance of conserving water resources.

“Recent studies and reports by various agencies and institutes have indicated scarcity of water resource is increasing day by day in most parts of the country. In order to mobilize the community at large regarding the importance of conserving water resource, ‘Jan Andolan’ for various activities related to water conservation will be held in each school on August 23,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to schools.

Students of all schools from class 6 onwards have to be roped in as “awareness ambassadors” to carry out mass awareness creation and community education activities including rallies, nukkad nataks, plantation drives, workshops and seminars as a part of “Jal Shakti Abhiyan”.

“All works and projects which are to be undertaken under Jal Shakti Abhiyan to be geotagged and data or pictures before and after of the same are to be taken and a record of the same is to be maintained at school level,” the DoE letter said.