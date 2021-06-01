  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi government allows home delivery of liquor

June 01, 2021

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, allow licence holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers.

liquor home deliveryThe rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants.

The Delhi government has allowed home delivery of liquor under the amended excise rules.

The rules also permit the holders of the necessary licences to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants.

