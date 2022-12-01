Delhi goes dry for three days ahead of MCD election on December 4

Delhi will observe dry days from Friday to Sunday during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited due to the MCD elections, the city excise department has announced. The election of 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital is on Sunday. The counting of votes will be done on December 7. The excise department has announced that December 7 will also be observed as a dry day.

Also read| MCD Elections 2022: Favourites among all political parties, Purvanchalis can sway one third of 250 wards

In a notification, Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday said that in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as “Dry Days”.

Also read| MCD Elections: Delhi to benefit from various redevelopment initiatives undertaken by Centre, says Hardeep Puri

Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc. on a specific day “From 17:30 Hours of December 2, 2022 (Friday) to December 4, 2022, up to 17:30 Hours (Sunday), the above shall be observed as ‘Dry Days’ in addition to the Dry Days,” the notification said. Also, “from 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) (date of counting of votes), will also be observed as a dry day,” the notification added. The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress