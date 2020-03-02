Delhi gangrape-murder case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition of death row convict

The apex court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed two convicts challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case. A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which considered the curative plea in-chamber, also rejected the convict’s application seeking stay on the execution of death sentence which is scheduled for Tuesday.

“The application for oral hearing is rejected. The application for stay of execution of death sentence is also rejected. The curative petition is dismissed…,” the bench, also comprising Justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, said.

In his curative plea, the convict had sought commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment. He had also sought a stay on the execution of black warrant issued by the trial court for the hanging. The trial court had on February 17 issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for Tuesday at 6 am for the four convicts in the case.

The mercy petitions of three convicts have already been dismissed by the President.

The apex court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed two convicts challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President. While one convict has not yet challenged the rejection of his mercy petition, the other has not yet filed a mercy plea before the President.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died after a fortnight. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused. The sixth accused allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.