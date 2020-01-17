Delhi gangrape-murder case: President Kovind rejects convict’s mercy plea

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2020 1:36:57 PM

The convict had filed his mercy petition two days ago. The four convicts were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail, a Delhi court had announced on January 7 while issuing their death warrants.

gang rape case, delhi gang rape victim latest news, delhi gang rape victim recent news, delhi gang rape case, 2012 gang rape casePresident Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rejected the mercy plea of one of the four men convicted in the 2012 gangrape and murder case, sources said. The rejection came soon after the Union Home Ministry forwarded the petition to the president on Friday morning. “It’s a very good thing. Our hopes have gone up after the disheartening news that the execution might be delayed,” the young woman’s father told PTI as news came in of the rejection.

The convict had filed his mercy petition two days ago. The four convicts were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar Jail, a Delhi court had announced on January 7 while issuing their death warrants. However, the Delhi government informed the high court during a hearing that the execution of the convicts will not take place on the day as a mercy plea had been filed.

“The Home Ministry has forwarded the mercy petition to the President. The ministry has reiterated the recommendation of the lieutenant governor of Delhi for its rejection,” a Home Ministry official said on Friday morning.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office sent the mercy petition to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government recommended its rejection.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi gangrape-murder case President Kovind rejects convict’s mercy plea
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Why PM, defence minister mum on submarine project issue, asks Congress
2MHA asks NIA to initiate process of probing case of arrested JK DSP
3Citizenship process in India ‘non-discriminatory’, we all wedded to Constitution: Ram Madhav