Delhi gangrape-murder case: Convicts move court, allege Tihar authorities are delaying in handing over certain documents

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 24, 2020 2:46:10 PM

Advocate A P Singh moved an application alleging that the jail authorities are yet to release the documents which are required to file curative petitions for two convicts. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Saturday.

gang rape case, delhi gang rape victim latest news, delhi gang rape victim recent news, delhi gang rape case, 2012 gang rape caseThe plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Saturday. (Reuters Image)

The advocate appearing for two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case on Friday moved a Delhi court alleging that the Tihar jail authorities are delaying in handing over certain documents. Advocate A P Singh moved an application alleging that the jail authorities are yet to release the documents which are required to file curative petitions for two convicts. The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Saturday.

The hanging of all four is to take place on February 1 at 6 am as per the court order. A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi gangrape-murder case Convicts move court allege Tihar authorities are delaying in handing over certain documents
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cyber crimes, threats loom large as world goes digital: Expert
2India ranked 80th in Corruption Perception Index
3Three SFI activists arrested for manhandling police