A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, "If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this" and asked the counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1.
A death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President. The 32-year-old’s mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, “If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this” and asked the counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1. The bench also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.
- Delhi gangrape-murder case: Convict seeks urgent hearing in SC against rejection of mercy plea
- Delhi election 2020: JP Nadda says vote-bank politics behind Arvind Kejriwal's protection to 'anti-nationals' like Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid
- Mysore-bound flight carrying 42 including Superstar Rajinikanth delayed by two hours
The warrant for execution of death sentence for the four convicts in the case has been fixed on February 1 at 6 am. The convict had moved the mercy petition after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.