Delhi gangrape-murder case: Centre moves Supreme Court challenging HC order over ‘no separate hanging’

The Centre had appealed to the High Court to allow the hanging of the four convicts separately.

2012 Delhi gangrape and murder: The central government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of its plea by the Delhi High Court, which ruled that all convicts in Delhi gangrape and murder case should be hanged together, not separately. The HC also dismissed the Centre’s plea against the trial court’s order staying the execution of the convicts’ death sentence.

The central government wants to hang those convicts who have already exhausted their legal options. All four convicts have been buying time by systemically making legal moves, which has resulted in a delay. The Centre had appealed to the High Court to allow the hanging of the four convicts separately. However, the court rejected the plea saying that as per the apex court ruling, convicts cannot be hanged separately.

This year on January 7, the trial court had issued black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in Tihar jail at 7 AM on January 22. However, the execution could not take place due to the pendency of the mercy petition of one of them. Ten days later, the trial court again fixed February 1 as the date of hanging.

Just a day before the date, the trial court ordered a stay on the hanging as the lawyers for three convicts urged it to adjourn the matter as their legal remedies were yet to be exhausted.

Following this, the central government approached the HC challenging the trial court’s stay order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the convicts did not deserve any more time as they were deliberately delaying the matter. Today, the High Court directed the convicts to seek whatever legal remedies they want within one week after which authorities should act.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the convicts will be hanged soon. He said that the convicts were trying to delay punishment which is not justified. “I have a deep concern in this regard…We are very strict…Convicts will be hanged soon,” he said in Lok Sabha.