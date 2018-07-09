2012 Delhi gang-rape case verdict updates: SC upholds death sentence of four convicts; dismisses review pleas

The top court said that the death row convicts failed to point out “error” in the judgement and asserted that convicts were heard elaborately during appeals and no grounds have been made out for review of its verdict.

Delhi gang-rape case verdict LIVE: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the review pleas filed by three of the four convicts who were awarded death sentence in the gruesome 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case. In its judgement, the apex court has upheld the capital punishment for all the accused and observed that there was no ground to reconsider its earlier verdict. The top court said that the death row convicts failed to point out “error” in the judgement and asserted that convicts were heard elaborately during appeals and no grounds have been made out for review of its verdict.

The counsels of convicts were given a brief period of time to prove that apex court had erred in its judgement. The advocates of convicts will now file a curative petition. If the curative petition and if it fails, approach President for mercy plea.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan delivered judgement on the pleas of Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23) after expressing their respective opinions. The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), had not filed a review petition against the apex court’s May 5, 2017 judgement.

Convicts’ lawyer claimed that they were victims of media and politics surrounded the case. He also told media that two of the convicts were minor when the brutal incident took place in 2012.

“We knew that review petition will be dismissed. But what next? So much time has gone by & threat to women have gone up in this span. I believe sooner they’re hanged, better it is,” victim’s father said after the top court delivered its verdict.

The victim’s mother said, “I thank the Supreme Court for this verdict, this is justice for our child who died undergoing so much pain. I pray that many others also receive justice. Those who commit brutal crimes cannot claim to be ‘juvenile’.”

“They were not juveniles. It is unfortunate that they committed such crime. This decision reaffirms our trust in the court that we will definitely get justice,” Mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim said.

“I welcome this decision as it proves justice can be delayed but not denied. It’s a landmark decision. This judgement shows that law takes its own course in this country,” Rekha Sharma, Chairman of NCW said.

“It is a victorious moment. Faith in the judiciary has been reinstated. We are satisfied today. The only request to the Central govt is to expedite whatever process is to follow now,” Rohan Mahajan, lawyer of the family of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim, said outside the Supreme Court.

“Justice should be served to everyone. Injustice has been done to the children (convicts). This decision has come due to political, public and media pressure,” said AP Singh, Counsel of the three accused of 2012 Delhi gang rape case who had filed a review petition in Supreme Court.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Supreme Court verdict would act as a “deterrent for those who indulge in such heinous crimes.”

Chairperson of Delhi Commission Swati Maliwal said that she welcomes the Supreme Court’s decision on Delhi gang-rape matter of upholding the death penalty to rapists. She also said “wish the decision could have come earlier. Urge authorities to urgently execute the death penalty and give justice to the” victim.

Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice PP Chaudhary lauded the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold death penalty for 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts. “The entire country welcomes the Supreme Court judgement. It will prove as a lesson for people who commit such crimes,” Chaudhary said.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the Supreme Court’s judgment has “raised and restored people’s faith in judiciary.” “We as society need to send a very strong message to the culprits and accused in cases of rapes,” Lekhi asserted.

Passionate appeal by braveheart’s parents: The victim’s mother, who has become an epitome of a fighter, today said that she was very happy. Earlier she said that even a “death penalty” is not sufficient for the accused. However, the victim’s mother said that a verdict should set an “example”. “Even now we see cases of rape and murder of young girls and women. This should stop,” she was quoted as saying by News18. “We will only get justice if the culprits are hanged.” the victim’s father said, adding, “Appeal to PM to take concrete steps against atrocities towards women & young girls.”

Background: The brutal incident took place on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in South Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

One of the accused in the case, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar jail here. A juvenile, who was among the accused, was convicted by a juvenile justice board. He was released from a reformation home after serving a three-year term.

The apex court in its 2017 verdict had upheld the capital punishment awarded to them by the Delhi High Court and the trial court in the case. In its judgement, the Supreme Court had said that the “brutal, barbaric and diabolic nature” of the crime could create a “tsunami of shock” to destroy a civilised society.