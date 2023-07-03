Delhi: Furnish record of funds spent on advertising in last three years, SC tells AAP govt

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Delhi government for its inability to provide funds for construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project and directed it to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements in the last three financial years.

The funds were allocated for the construction of the RRTS stretch connecting the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana.

An apex court bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the AAP-ruled Delhi government to file an affidavit giving details of funds within two weeks.

The court has questioned the government over its inability to provide records of the funds allocated for the construction.

“If you have money for advertisements, why don’t you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?” the Court asked.

“The Delhi government has expressed its inability to contribute funds for common project. Since paucity of funds is an impediment in this project, we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit setting forth the funds utilised for advertisement as the project is of national importance. Details may be furnished for last financial years,” the bench said.

The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is a semi-high-speed rail corridor that is currently being constructed. This corridor will connect the cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. It is one of the three rapid rail corridors planned under Phase I of the RapidX project.