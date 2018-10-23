Delhi fuel pump strike is BJP sponsored, says AAP leader

Representative Image

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Monday said here that the fuel pump strike in Delhi was “BJP sponsored” as the prices of petrol in Delhi are less compared to other cities. He was replying to a query on the strike in Delhi and the AAP government’s refusal to cut VAT on petrol and diesel there.

“The price of petrol in Mumbai is around Rs 87 and in Chennai it is Rs 84. Whereas, the price of petrol in Delhi is around Rs 81. This is a BJP sponsored strike,” he asked. The 400-odd petrol pumps and CNG dispensing units in the national capital remained shut Monday in protest against the Delhi government’s refusal to reduce VAT on fuels.