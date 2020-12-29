Delhi: Free Wi-Fi for farmers protesting at Singhu border, announces AAP govt

Farmers have been protesting against farm laws for over a month at the Singhu border.

AAP leader and MLA Raghav Chadha on Tuesday announced that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to provide free internet connectivity to farmers protesting at the Singhu border of Delhi. Chadha said free Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed at the locations identified by agitating farmers and shared with the government. “After doing all the necessary services like food, water and living of the farmers as a Sewadar, now Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to install free WiFi at the protest site for the farmers,” Chadha said while addressing a press conference.

On question of number of hotspots, the AAP legislator said that it will depend on the demands of the farmers because they know where signals are weak. He further said that the decision to provide free internet was taken to ensure that the protesting farmers are able to connect with their family members through video calls. He said free internet will not only help farmers to connect with their family members back home but will also allow them to see the “lies being spread” by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked about who will bear the cost – government or party, Chadha said that this was an initiative by Sewadar Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. The Wi-Fi hotspots will provide coverage up to 100 meter radius, it will cover 31,000 sqare foot periphery. He also said that the work has already started and hotspots will be installed as soon as they get demands from the farmers.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has backed the farmers protest against the Centre’s three Farm Acts. At the start of the protest when farmers began their march to Delhi, Kejriwal turned down Delhi Police’s request for converting stadiums into temporary jails. After Centre allowed farmers to protest at a ground in Burari, the AAP leader visited the designated site to ensure basic facilities for farmers. Last week, he tore up a copy of three farm acts in the Delhi Assembly.