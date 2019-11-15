Delhi free sewage cleaning: Arvind Kejriwal announces septic tank cleaning scheme in unauthorised colonies

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 15, 2019 2:15:19 PM

There are around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi and around 430 have sewer lines. In rest of the colonies, people have septic tanks, which they get cleaned by hiring private parties.

delhi sewage system, delhi sewer system, sewage cleaning services in delhi, free septic tank cleaning, delhi sewage cleaning, arvind kejriwalThe Delhi government will get the septic tanks cleaned for free. (Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced a scheme in which people in unauthorised colonies can get their septic tanks cleaned for free. There are around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi and around 430 have sewer lines. In rest of the colonies, people have septic tanks, which they get cleaned by hiring private parties. Many times people die while cleaning these septic tanks and this is a big step in making Delhi clean and putting an end to sewer deaths, he said.

The contractors or private companies that engage these people are not registered. These companies dump the sludge in drains, contaminating the Yamuna river, Kejriwal said. The Delhi government will get the septic tanks cleaned for free, he said. He said the government will hire an agency to clean the septic tanks in unauthorised colonies and a tender will be floated within a month.

DJB trucks will collect the sludge from these septic tanks and take it to sewage treatment plants. Any person can put in a request to get the septic tank cleaned by calling a phone number, he said. 11151259

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi free sewage cleaning: Arvind Kejriwal announces septic tank cleaning scheme in unauthorised colonies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘DNA of terrorism’: India shuts down Pakistan’s false propaganda over Jammu and Kashmir at UNESCO
2Simla agreement resulted in ‘revanchist’ Pakistan, problems in Jammu and Kashmir: S Jaishankar
3India’s foreign policy cannot be tethered to dogmas: S Jaishankar