Delhi: Four-storey building collapses in Karol Bagh, rescue operations underway

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 11:04 AM

A four-storey building collapsed in Devnagar area of central Delhi's Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the ground floor of the building houses shops while there was no occupancy on the four floors of the building. (ANI)

A four-storey building collapsed in Devnagar area of central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Wednesday morning. As soon as the fire department learned about the incident, they rushed to the incident and launched a major relief and rescue operation.

The fire department was informed about the tragedy around 8.40 am. According to reports, the ground floor of the building houses shops while there was no occupancy on the four floors of the building.

Rescue operations are underway to ascertain if anyone is trapped inside the building. More details awaited.

The incident comes in the backdrop of February 12 blaze at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area in which 17 people were killed.

