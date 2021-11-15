  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi: Four injured as LPG cylinder catches fire

November 15, 2021 10:02 AM

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said DFS Director Atul Garg.

(Representational image: IE)

At least four people sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder caught fire at their house in Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday morning, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said DFS Director Atul Garg. Four people have received burn injuries and they were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The blaze has been doused and a search operation is underway, he added.

