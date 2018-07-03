Delhi forest dept seeks land from DDA for compensatory sapling plantation

The Delhi government’s forest department asking Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to hand over land for compensatory sapling plantation. (Source: Reuters)

The Delhi government’s forest department has written to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) asking it to hand over land for compensatory sapling plantation against tree felling permission given for various projects.

“Plantation could not be undertaken to compensate the loss of trees at Nauroji Nagar because the 14.65-hectare land was not made available. This monsoon, the plantation will be undertaken if the land is made available,” a forest department report said.

The forest department submitted the report to Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain today.

The AAP-led Delhi government and Centre have locked horns over compensatory plantation of saplings in the wake of trees felling at Naroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar which recently led to a public outcry.