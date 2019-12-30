Dense fog envelopes North India: Temperature dips further in Delhi, rail and air traffic hit

Delhi woke up to a foggy morning on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi temperature, Delhi-NCR fog today: The national capital New Delhi and other parts of northern India woke up to a dense fog cover on Monday morning. Rail and air traffic were severely affected with the visibility dropping to near zero in Delhi and adjoining cities. At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, CAT III B complaint aircraft are able to land, reports said.

While three flights were diverted till the filing of this report, over 30 trains were reported to be running late due to severe fog.

“Low visibility procedures are still in progress. All CAT III B complaint pilots are able to operate. Departures may be impacted if Runway Visilibity Range falls below 125 m. Please get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” a tweet by Delhi Airport said.

Also Read: 6, including 2 children, killed as car falls into canal due to dense fog near Delhi

Motorists were seen driving with headlights of their vehicles on in Delhi and Noida as visilibility during the morning rush hour plummeted to below 50 metres.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted severe cold conditions to prevails for a few more days. As the region is braving intense cold wave, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ warning.

Temperature dipped to a teeth-chattering 2.2 degrees at Lodhi Road and 2.5 degrees in Aya Nagar in Delhi on Monday morning. At Safdarjung, it was 2.6 degrees and Palam was freezing at 2.9 degrees.