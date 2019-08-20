Delhi flood alert: Old Iron Bridge over Yamuna closed as river breaches danger mark, 10,000 evacuated

Yamuna river is flowing above danger mark in Delhi. The old Iron Bridge over Yamuna has been closed for traffic.

The Delhi government has sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people in low-lying areas along the Yamuna river to vacate their place. The water level in the Yamuna river has breached the danger mark in the national capital last evening. The water level in the river reached 205 metres (the warning level is at 204.50 metres) last evening. The Flood Control Room said that the Yamuna was flowing at 205.54 metres at 9 PM.

On Monday evening, the Old Iron Bridge over the Yamuna was closed for road and rail traffic due to the raised water level in the river. “The bridge has been closed for general traffic from both sides as a precautionary measure for public safety from Monday morning till further orders,” the government said in a statement.

The statement said that people going to north or central Delhi via Old Iron Bridge from Pusta Road may either take GT Road via Shastri Park or Raja Ram Kohli Marg. Similarly, the motorists intending to go to east or north-east Delhi via Old Iron Bridge from north may either take GT Road via Ring Road, ISBT or Raja Ram Kohli Marg via Salimgarh bypass.

The water level in the river increased yesterday after 8.28 lakh cusecs water, the highest till date, was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage.

Meanwhile, at least 10 platforms used for the last rites at the Nigam Bodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna have been inundated after a sudden rise in the water level of Yamuna. All operations at the crematorium have been suspended since 3 pm yesterday.

A PTI report said that more than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna were evacuated by government agencies. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water level in the river is likely to rise further with more discharge from the Hathnikund barrage by neighbouring Haryana.

People living in the floodplain of the river have been moved to the over 2,000 tents set up by various Delhi government agencies at safer places. The government aid that officials have been directed to keep a close watch on the developments as the next two days are going to be critical.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, CM Kejriwal assured that all arrangements were being made to deal with the situation and appealed to people not to panic. He said that more than 23,800 people will be required to be moved out from low-lying areas. He also urged those living in the Yamuna floodplain to move to the relief tents and not venture out to their homes.