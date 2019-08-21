Delhi flood alert: Yamuna flows above danger mark, water level constant for past six hours

he river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday. (PTI photo)

The Yamuna continued to flow well above the danger mark on Wednesday but Delhi government officials said the water level was constant at 206.60 metres for several hours and was likely to recede. The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday. Over 15,000 people living in flood-plains have been shifted to tents set up by various government agencies due to the river water inundating low lying areas, officials said.

“The level of Yamuna at railway bridge was 206.60 metres at 10 am. This water level is constant for the past six hours and expected to recede later on,” said an official at the Flood department’s control room. From Hathnikund Barrage 16280 cusec water was released in the river from Harayana side at 10 am, he said. The train traffic over old Yamuna bridge(Lohewala Pul) was temporarily suspended on Tuesday night and several trains were diverted to their destinations, said a Northern Railways spokesperson.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi jumps to P Chidambaram’s defence, says he is being shamefully hunted down



In view of the rising level of water, authorities in Delhi have already shut the Lohewala Pul on the Yamuna for traffic. A government official said of the over 15,000 people moved out of the Yamuna flood-plains, 10,500 have been putting up in 2,300 tents.

In 1978, the water in the river rose to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital. The river flows through six districts of Delhi whose low-lying areas are prone to flooding. The administration has deployed 30 boats to prevent accidental drowning.