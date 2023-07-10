The Yamuna River in Delhi is on the verge of crossing the danger mark due to a substantial amount of water being discharged into its upper reaches, Atishi, the Public Works Department minister of Delhi, announced on Monday, expressing concerns about the rapid influx of water into the Yamuna caused by heavy rainfall in north Indian states.

Atishi stated that until Sunday morning, approximately 43,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into the Yamuna from Haryana. However, this quantity has now increased to nearly three lakh cusecs. As a result, she predicted that the water level in the Yamuna would reach the danger mark by around 10-11 am on Tuesday.

In response to the relentless downpour and the potential challenges it poses to the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for a meeting at the Secretariat. The meeting, attended by Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, and other officials, aimed to address the situation and devise appropriate strategies.

