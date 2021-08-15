Delhi fire: Two dead in blaze at Dwarka hotel, firefighting operations underway

Delhi Hotel Fire: Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.
In a tragic incident, two people died after a fire broke out in a hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka area earlier today. According to reports, the Fire department received a call about the blaze at Krishna Hotel at Sector 8 at 7.25 am.
Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the efforts are on to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is not known yet. It’s also not clear whether more people are inside the hotel or not.
Two bodies have been recovered, said police, adding further details are awaited. Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.
More details are awaited.
