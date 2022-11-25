scorecardresearch
Delhi: Fire still not under control at Chandni Chowk market

Chandni Chowk fire: Fire broke out at the Bhagirath Palace area on Thursday.

Delhi: Fire still not under control at Chandni Chowk market
Fire at Bhagirath Palace Market in Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A massive fire that broke out on Thursday evening at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of Chandni Chowk in north Delhi still continues on Friday morning, as fire tenders try to douse the flames, reported news agency ANI. No casualty has been reported yet.

The fire department said that it received a call about the blaze at 9:19 PM on Thursday.

A total of 32 fire tenders had reached the spot and were trying to douse the flames. Remote control fire fighting machine is also being used to bring the fire under control, the fire department said.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the fire started at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market, and the cause is yet to be ascertained, reported PTI.

