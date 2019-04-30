Delhi fire: Rahul Gandhi blames Modi for Shastri Bhawan blaze, Delhi Fire Service says no files burnt

A fire was reported on Tuesday at Delhi's Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several key central ministries. The blaze was reported at around 1.45 PM today and fire tenders were pressed into service. Congress president Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to blame the government for burning files as it was set to go out of power soon. Rahul said the government would not be able to save itself through such acts..Referring to May 23, the day elections results will be out, Rahul further added that the government's day of justice is coming. \u201cModi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. The Delhi Fire service has, however, denied the Congress president's claim and said no government file was burnt in the incident. Modi ji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming. \u2014 Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2019 The fire department said it received a call about the fire at 2.15 PM, after which they sent seven fire tenders were spent to the spot. By 2.55 PM, the fire was brought under control. There was no report of any injury or casualty. The cause of the fire is not known yet. Shastri Bhawan houses a number of important offices including Ministry of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals and Human Resources Development. Meanwhile, the MHA has issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi seeking "factual position" on his citizenship within a fortnight after a complaint was filed by a BJP MP, triggering a political row. The notice was sent on the complaint from Subramanian Swamy who alleged that Rahul Gandhi was a British national. It was dismissed as "rubbish" by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who said the entire country knows where he was born and brought up. Another Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of manufacturing "one malicious and fallacious agenda" each passing day.