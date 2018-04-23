Delhi fire: Massive blaze broke out in Shashi Garden of Gandhi Nagar, 2 men killed

Two men were killed after a massive blaze broke out in a three-storeyed building here, said a fire officer on Monday. (Representative photo :IE)

Two men were killed after a massive blaze broke out in a three-storeyed building here, said a fire officer on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday at 11.52 p.m. at the building located in Shashi Garden of Gandhi Nagar. “Ten fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused 12.45 a.m. on Monday. Two bodies, which are yet to be identified, were moved out from the building. A firefighter suffered a shoulder injury during the rescue operation,” the officer said.

“It appears the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the ground floor and spread to the first and second floors. The residents were sleeping on the third floor at the time of the incident. Some family members were rescued with the help of the locals and firefighters,” he said. The owner of the building lived on the third floor.