Delhi: Fire in Connaught Place restaurant, no one injured, say officials

A fire broke out in a restaurant at central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Saturday morning, officials said. There was no report of any injury to anyone, they said, adding that the restaurant, SinCity, is in ‘F’ block of Connaught Place.

The Delhi Fire Services received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The fire was brought under control at around 10.35 am and the cooling process is underway, they added.

“We received initial information that there was a fire in a hotel. After reaching the spot, we found out it was a restaurant called SinCity. The restaurant is on the first floor of the building,” Divisional Fire Officer of central Delhi Rajendra Patel said.

“The firefighting operation was launched after opening the front and back gate of the restaurant. It seems the fire started from the bar of the restaurant,” he added.