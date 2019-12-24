Delhi: Fire in a shoe factory in Narela, no casualties reported

New Delhi | Published: December 24, 2019 10:39:50 AM

A fire broke out in a factory in Narela here on Tuesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call was received about the blaze at 4.52 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

(Twitter/ANI)

The firefighting continued and it was believed that no one was trapped inside the building, the official said.

