Delhi: Fire breaks out on third floor of Rohini Court complex, 9 fire tenders rushed to spot

Fire in Rohini Cout, Delhi: A fire broke out on the third floor of Rohini Court on Thursday. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire, according to news agency ANI. The fire broke out in the record room of the court. No injury or casualty was reported so far. According to PTI, the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at around 9.41 am.
Delhi: Fire breaks out on the third floor of Rohini Court. 9 fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/FIvcK8idDV
— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020
Speaking to PTI, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that after receiving the call, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The fire has been brought under control,” he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
(More details awaited)
