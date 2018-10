A call was received about the fire at 10.30 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

A fire broke out in the parking lot at Mori Gate on Monday, said an officer from the Delhi Fire Service. No casualties were reported, he said. A call was received about the fire at 10.30 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the fire was doused by 10.55 am.

A bus and a car in the Mori Gate parking area behind the Tis Hazari Court had caught fire, the officer said.