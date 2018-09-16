Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Udyog Nagar area, 30 fire tenders at spot

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar area on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. At least 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the incident site to douse the flames.

It said that fire broke out in the morning, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as the fire office learned about the incident. Information on any injuries or casualties is yet unknown.

Locals said that fire has completely engulfed the top floor of the two-storey factory. Eyewitnesses said that huge flames are being seen at the spot even though operation to prevent the fire from spreading in the surrounding is underway.

Udyog Nagar is an industrial area in Delhi. Earlier in the day, a massive fire engulfed a five-storey building in Kolkata Bagri Market area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.