Delhi: Father-son shot over car parking in Yamuna Vihar

In a shocking incident, a father and his son were shot over a car parking in the Yamuna Vihar area of the national capital Delhi, on Thursday. There’s panic in the area after the incident.

“Last night when my father & brother returned home, they saw a car blocking the nearby road. They urged the car owner to remove his vehicle, but he started to abuse & threaten them,” said Saurabh Aggarwal, brother of the victim.

Delhi police informed that taking swift action, one assailant was arrested, and a search for others was going on. Cops’ presence was increased in the Yamuna Vihar area.

“One assailant arrested, his associates are absconding. The reason behind the firing is the parking space. Police force deployed in the area, case registered & investigation is on,” said Sandhya Swamy, Additional DCP, North East, reported news agency ANI.

Cops denied any communal angle to it.

“There is no communal angle in this incident. However, police presence in the area has been increased to prevent any kind of rumours or any untoward situation,” said Additional DCP, North East. Further details in the case are awaited.

Parking woes have been one of the reasons for the crimes in the national capital of India.

It may be recalled here that recently in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur, a group of four men opened fire in the air in public. They were not only firing indiscriminately but also hurling abuses. The locals ran to save their lives. The incident happened during broad daylight and locals recorded it on their mobile phones.

Cops analysed CCTV footage from the area and arrested one of the accused. Delhi police also formed four teams to arrest the criminals.