Delhi excise policy ‘scam’: Lookout circular issued against Manish Sisodia, barred from travelling abroad

A lookout circular, issued in order to prevent a person who is absconding or wanted by agencies from fleeing abroad, has been issued against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 others mentioned in Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case. This move comes amid Sisodia’s claims on Saturday that the CBI is likely to arrest him within the next four days.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Sisodia wondered the reason behind the lookout notice, saying that he is not on the run and is roaming freely in Delhi.

Taking to twitter, Sisodia wrote, “After you found nothing substantial from your raids, you have now issued a lookout notice saying that Manish Sisodia can’t be found.”

“What is this drama Modi ji…I am roaming freely in the streets of Delhi. Can’t you find me? Please tell me where to come?”, he further added.

On Friday, the central probing agency had conducted raids on Sisodia’s residence for nearly 15 hours and questioned him regarding the change in excise policy regime that had allegedly benefited the liquor lobby at the expense of Delhi’s exchequer. Apart from Sisodia’s residence, his office and 30 other locations were searched by the CBI across seven states.

During the raids, the CBI is reported to have seized several vital documents from a public servant, electronic gadgets from Sisodia’s residence including his computer and mobile phone.

Sisodia was named as the number one accused in the case along with 14 others in CBI’s FIR on Friday. In the 11-page FIR, the CBI has claimed Sisodia and few government officials had flouted several procedural norms while implementing the now-withdraw liquor policy in order to receive monetary benefits from the licensees.