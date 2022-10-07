Delhi excise policy: ED raids 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, and Hyderabad

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday launched fresh raids in 35 locations in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, reported news agency PTI, quoting sources. Searches are underway in Delhi, Punjab, and some locations in Hyderabad. Some liquor distributors, companies, and linked entities are being searched.

The liquor scheme came under the scanner after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. Eleven excise officials were also suspended by the LG in connection with the case.

The ED case, which was registered last month, is based on a CBI’s First Information Report (FIR) filed in August, against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, three excise department officials, and some other vendors and distributors. The FIR alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise policy and undue favours were extended to license holders, an ANI report said. The license fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 license was extended with the authority’s approval.

ED has till now conducted raids in more than 103 locations and arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit in September.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday sent the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder, Vijay Nair, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy. Nair is the communications in charge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), The Indian Express reported.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Nair to judicial custody till October 20 after the CBI submitted that his custody was no longer needed.

According to the IE report, the CBI alleged that Nair was actively involved in the formulation of the Delhi government’s liquor policy for 2021-22, saying that the former CEO was involved in “meeting with the other co-accused and liquor manufacturers as well as distributors in different hotels at Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi for arranging ill-gotten money through hawala operators/ channels”.